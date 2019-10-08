× Women Plead Not Guilty to Vandalism, Criminal Threats After Smashing Costa Mesa Restaurant With Bat as Customers Flee: DA

Two women accused of walking into a Costa Mesa restaurant with painted faces, yelling and smashing things with a bat have pleaded not guilty to charges, the Orange County District Attorney’s Office said Tuesday.

Customers at Maggiano’s Little Italy in the South Coast Plaza area started rushing toward the exits Saturday afternoon when 27-year-old Passion Shenay Coleman, a former restaurant employee, walked in with a bat and smashed a television, table settings and plates while yelling at staff, authorities said.

As the chaotic scene unfolded, another woman, 24-year-old Laglennda Damona Carr, followed her into the restaurant and started yelling and “being disruptive,” the Costa Mesa Police Department said.

The women were eventually arrested trying to flee in a nearby parking lot.

A criminal complaint obtained by KTLA shows both Coleman and Carr were charged with second degree burglary, vandalism resulting in more than $10,000 in damages, conspiracy to commit a crime, resisting and obstructing an officer, as well as wearing a mask and disguise.

Coleman was also charged with assault, making criminal threats, brandishing a deadly weapon and battery. She is accused of assaulting at least three people during the incident, according to the complaint.

Police said no customers were hurt during the incident. But it’s unclear if any of the restaurant’s staff reported any injuries.

Coleman’s bail was set at $500,000 and Carr’s was set at $25,000, Costa Mesa police said.

KTLA’s Kayla Rodgers contributed to this report.