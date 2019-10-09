× 4 Men Detained After ‘Knock-Knock’ Burglary in Monterey Park

Four men were detained after detectives witnessed them apparently committing a “knock-knock” burglary in Monterey Park on Oct. 2, the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department said Tuesday.

Kevin Green, William Robinson, Kedrick Daniels and Frank Tisby were booked on suspicion of residential burglary. All four men have significant criminal histories, according to the Sheriff’s Department.

Detectives said they saw the four men drive through a residential area in a white Mercedes Benz SUV and a silver Chevrolet SUV.

The driver of the Mercedes Benz allegedly approached the front door of a home, in what the Sheriff’s Department called an “apparent door knock tactic.”

That man returned to his car, while the driver of the Chevrolet parked nearby, according to authorities.

Two additional men got out of the Chevrolet and walked to the backyard of the property, the Sheriff’s Department said. Shortly after, the same two people allegedly walked out of the front door of the home and got back into the vehicle. The four men then fled, officials said.

Detectives later confirmed a burglary had occurred after seeing a rear window forced open and the interior of the home ransacked.

Deputies and the Monterey Park police detained the four men, recovering stolen jewelry, money and a police radio scanner.

Authorities did not provide information on the victim.