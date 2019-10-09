Apologetic Gunman Sought in Garden Grove Robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A man posed as a customer before pulling a gun, apologizing to the clerk and robbing a Garden Grove frozen yogurt shop last month, police said.

The gunman remained at large Wednesday, but authorities released footage from a surveillance camera that caught a clear view of the robber in the crime, which took place on Sept. 27 at Berry's on Top Yogurt, 12901 Harbor Boulevard, near Garden Grove Boulevard.

As the video shows, the robber posed as a customer. But once it was time to pay and the worker opened the cash register, the robber pulled a handgun from his waistband and demanded cash.

"After he did the robbery, he told the clerk, 'I'm sorry for putting you this position,' and took the cash anyway and fled the store," Garden Grove Police Department Lt. Carl Whitney told KTLA.

Police described the robber as a Latino man in his 20s, about 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, with a mustache and goatee. He carried a semi-automatic handgun during the crime and was last seen fleeing the area on foot.

Anyone who recognizes the robber was urged to contact Garden Grove police at 714-741-5704.

"It could have gone a lot worse." @GardenGrovePD talking about family walking into yogurt shop as armed robber is walking out. Moments earlier the robbery apologized to the clerk after pulling gun on her and demanding money. Police still looking for him. @ktla pic.twitter.com/soOhukjnWo — Chip Yost (@ChipYost) October 10, 2019