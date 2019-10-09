Autumn Is Peaking in the Eastern Sierra; Here’s How to Catch the Colors Before They’re Gone

With temperatures in the Los Angeles area dipping below 70 degrees this week and pumpkin spice lattes on the menu, you may be longing for some fall foliage to complete the seasonal transition.

Luckily, autumn is already peaking in the Eastern Sierra, and the best time to catch the rich display of gold, orange and russet is within the next two weeks, according to tourism officials in Mono County.

The county boasts that the area’s aspens, cottonwoods and willows put on the best fall show in the western U.S.

From L.A., you can reach an autumnal paradise near Bishop in about four hours by heading north on Highway 395 from the 14 Freeway. Here are some of the best spots the plug into your GPS (or scroll down for a map):

Get more details on the Mono County Tourism website, or click here for a guide of scenic drives.