Beach, Brews & BBQ Presented by BJ’s Restaurants Benefitting Cystic Fibrosis Foundation

Vice President of Operations for BJ’s Restaurants David Youngberg joined live to tell us all about "The Fifth Annual Beach, Brews and BBQ" presented by BJ’s Restaurants. Beach, Brews and BBQ is a tasty charity event featuring unlimited samples of handcrafted beers, the best BBQ in town, live entertainment and auctions to win amazing items all benefiting the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, Orange County Chapter. The event is happening on Saturday, Oct 19 at 2pm at the Newport Dunes Waterfront Resort. For more information including how you can buy tickets, click here.