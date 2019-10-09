Ben Stein | Keepin’ It Friel

Keeping it Friel this week is actor, author, financial commentator, and former presidential speech writer Ben Stein. Ben has over three decades of sobriety. He shares stories of doing drugs with his students, his pill problem, being a workaholic, dealing with feelings, and his love for 12-step programs.

