California Schools May Allow Medical Cannabis on Campuses Under New Law Signed by Gov. Newsom

Posted 9:00 PM, October 9, 2019, by
Marijuana plants are seen in this file photo taken in Las Vegas on July 6, 2017. (Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

Marijuana plants are seen in this file photo taken in Las Vegas on July 6, 2017. (Credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

California schools will get to decide if parents can administer medical marijuana to their children on school campuses.

Legislation signed by Gov. Gavin Newsom reverses a current prohibition on cannabis within 1,000 feet of K-12 campuses. School districts will have the final say on whether they will allow it.

The law that will take effect Jan. 1. Newsom announced Wednesday that he signed it.

It’s known as “Jojo’s Act” for a teenager in South San Francisco who uses medical marijuana to treat severe epilepsy.

Former Democratic Gov. Jerry Brown vetoed the bill last year.

Democratic state Sen. Jerry Hill, the bill’s author, says Washington, Colorado, Florida, Maine, New Jersey, Delaware, Illinois and New Mexico already have similar laws in place.

Related stories
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.