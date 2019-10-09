× City of Oxnard Offers to Plant Free Fruit Trees in Residents’ Yards

The city of Oxnard is offering to plant free fruit trees in their residents’ yards, officials announced on Tuesday.

Oxnard residents can apply to have the city plant their choice of a free lime, lemon, peach, orange or avocado tree in their front yard. The city received grant funding from the California Greenhouse Gas Reduction Fund through the California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection to plant fruit trees for residents.

All Oxnard residents can apply, but priority will be given to those disproportionately affected by pollution, based on CalEnviroScreen scores. Priority neighborhoods include Tierra Vista, Mar Vista, Five Points Northeast, Rose Park, La Colonia and Cabrillo.

Homeowners will be responsible for maintaining their tree per specifications outlined in an agreement form they are required to fill out with their application. One tree will be provided per household.