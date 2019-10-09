“Crossfire Hurricane: Inside Donald Trump’s War on the FBI” with Josh Campbell | Frank Buckley Interviews

Josh Campbell is a former FBI Supervisory Special Agent and Special Assistant to former FBI Director James Comey. He served in the FBI for 12 years conducting terrorism and kidnapping investigations and served overseas with CIA teams and military special operations units. He is now a CNN law enforcement analyst. Josh is the author of a new book “Crossfire Hurricane: Inside Donald Trump’s War on the FBI.”

During this podcast, Josh takes us inside the early days of the Russia investigation (codename: Crossfire Hurricane) and explains how FBI agents came to focus on allegations of collusion between some members of the Trump campaign and Russia. He also gives us a fly-on-the-wall view of the events surrounding Director Comey’s decision not to prosecute Hillary Clinton in the email scandal. Josh also reveals what it was like to be with Director Comey in a room full of FBI agents in LA as Comey learned on TV that he’d been fired by President Trump.