DUI Suspected in Lake Los Angeles Head-On Crash That Killed 5-Year-Old Girl: CHP

A 61-year-old man was arrested after a head-on collision in Lake Los Angeles killed a 5-year-old girl and injured two toddlers and two other adults, officials said Wednesday.

The crash happened at around 8:50 p.m. Tuesday on Avenue O, west of 165th Street, according to California Highway Patrol.

Investigators suspect alcohol was a factor when George Kokoteev, driving east in an SUV, drifted into the opposite lane and struck a 2015 Nissan Altima, CHP said.

Kokoteev’s 2006 Nissan Xterra hit the Altima head on, the agency said.

A 5-year-old girl in the Altima died, CHP said. The driver, 26-year-old Tijera Taylor, and her other passengers, 27-year-old Kion Phylow, a 1-year-old girl, and a 3-year-old boy, suffered moderate injuries in the crash, according to authorities.

Kokoteev sustained major injuries, CHP said.

Everyone involved lived in Palmdale, and all were taken to Antelope Valley Hospital in Lancaster, officials said. The 5-year-old girl was pronounced dead at 9:41 p.m., according to CHP.

The case remains under investigation. CHP asked anyone with information about the incident to call Officer S. Taggart at 661-948-8541.

KTLA’s Matt Phillips contributed to this report.