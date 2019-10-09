× Firefighters Rescue Dog, 2 Turtles Found in Closet of Burning Bakersfield Home

Firefighters rescued a dog and two turtles found in the closet of a burning home in Bakersfield Tuesday afternoon, authorities said.

The fire was reported in the 2200 block of Pacific Street, and firefighters responded to find a main house and a home in the back on fire, the Kern County Fire Department said.

The structure in the back was badly damaged in the blaze and several pets were killed, according to the department. It’s unclear how many died.

While firefighters were walking through the main house after the fire was extinguished, they found the two turtles and a white poodle in one of the closets, Kern County Fire said.

The poodle was found to be suffering from smoke inhalation and firefighters used a K-9 oxygen mask to make sure it was breathing.

Photos showed a firefighter placing the mask on the ash-covered dog after the fire was put out.

It’s unclear what ignited the blaze. No injuries to the homeowners were reported.