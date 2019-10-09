× Gov. Newsom Signs Bill to Give Public Access to Pristine Stretch of Santa Barbara County Coast

Gov. Gavin Newsom signed into law Wednesday a bill designed to open the elusive beaches at Hollister Ranch — a significant move forward under his administration on an issue that has stalled for decades in the face of powerful landowners.

Newsom had not indicated whether he would sign the legislation, AB 1680, which is tougher than a similar measure vetoed last year by then-Gov. Jerry Brown. This year’s bill sailed out of the Legislature last month, followed by declarations of support from the lieutenant governor, the state’s attorney general and controller, as well as a number of state agencies and environmental groups.

Ranchers and their lobbyists also made their case in recent weeks to the governor and in editorials, calling the legislation unnecessary and legally questionable.

In a statement to the Times, Newsom made clear his position on beach access for all.

