High School Football Player in Santa Clarita Who Lost Arm as Child Inspires Community

Posted 7:55 AM, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 08:35AM, October 9, 2019

Harley Medellin was less than 3 weeks old when he lost his left arm after a driver fleeing police hit his parents' SUV. Now 16, he's a wide receiver for Golden Valley High School's football team in Santa Clarita.

His teammates describe him as a hard worker and a good friend.

"Harley is one of the most inspirational players on our team," says his coach, Dan Kelley. "He lifts more weight than most of our players."

Harley has no memory of the crash that took one of his limbs, but says he prays that nobody gets hurt whenever he sees a chase.

As for his accomplishments, he says, "I’m just like another player in the weight room, on the field, in the classroom.”

Reporter Nerissa Knight covered the pursuit in Sylmar in 2002. Years later, she tells Harley's story for KTLA 5 News on Oct. 9, 2019.

 

