Hosting Your Dodgers Playoffs Party With Chef Jamie Gwen

Recipes and tips for a Dodger-themed party at home:

Chicken & Waffle Sandwiches



Will Need:

3/4 cup First Street All-Purpose Flour

1/4 cup cornstarch

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1/2 cup whole milk

1/2 cup buttermilk

1/3 cup unsalted butter, melted

1 egg

1 teaspoon First Street Granulated Sugar

Fried Chicken – homemade or store bought

Maple Syrup

Directions:



In a medium bowl, combine the flour, cornstarch, baking powder, baking soda, and salt; mix well. Add the milk, buttermilk, butter, egg and sugar and mix well. Let the batter sit for 30 minutes.

Heat a waffle iron. Follow the directions on your waffle iron to cook the waffles. Serve immediately or hold in a 200ºF oven, directly on the rack (don’t stack them or they’ll get soggy). These also reheat very well in the toaster!

Makes 12 Waffles

Meatball Sliders for a Crowd

Will Need:

4 tablespoons extra-virgin olive oil

1 small sweet yellow onion, minced

4 garlic cloves, minced

2 tablespoons tomato paste

Two 28-ounce cans crushed tomatoes with the juice

1 tablespoon First Street Granulated Sugar

1 teaspoon First Street Dried Oregano

2 dried First Street Bay Leaves

1 sprig fresh basil

24 First Street 1-ounce Frozen Beef Meatballs

1/2 cup grated Parmesan cheese

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Slider Rolls

Directions:

Heat 3 tablespoons of olive oil in a large stockpot over medium heat. Add the diced onion and sauté, stirring often, until soft and golden, about 10 minutes. Add the garlic and sauté for 1 minute, stirring constantly. Add the tomato paste, crushed tomatoes with the juice, sugar, oregano, bay leaves and the basil sprig and stir well. Season the sauce generously with salt and pepper.

Cover the pot, with the lid slightly offset, and bring to a low simmer. Simmer for 30 minutes.

Meanwhile, heat the remaining tablespoon of olive oil in a large sauté pan. Add the meatballs and cook over medium heat for 5 minutes, shaking the pan often, or until the meatballs are browned all over. Add the browned meatballs to the tomato sauce and cook for 15 minutes more.

To serve, toast the Slider Rolls lightly. Place a meatball in each roll and top with a spoonful of sauce. Garnish with Parmesan cheese and serve.

Sausage Hoagies with Pineapple Salsa & Lime Cilantro Crema

Will Need:

8 sausages, of your choice

6 French rolls

For pineapple salsa you will need:

Two 8-ounce can pineapple chunks, drained

1 red bell pepper, diced

1 poblano pepper, seeded and diced

1/4 cup freshly chopped cilantro

1 jalapeno, seeds and veins removed and minced

1/2 small red onion diced

Juice of 1 lime

1 teaspoon of First Street Honey

For lime cilantro crema you will need:

3 tablespoons fat-free mayonnaise

3 tablespoons reduced-fat sour cream

1 teaspoon lime zest

2 teaspoons fresh lime juice

For Garnish:

1/4 cup thinly sliced green onions

1/4 cup chopped fresh cilantro

Directions:

Grill or pan sauté the sausages until cooked through.

Meanwhile, in a mixing bowl, combine the salsa ingredients and mix to combine well.

To make the Crema, whisk together the ingredients and place ion a plastic squeeze bottle.

Toast the French rolls. Place a sausage in each roll. Top with pineapple salsa and a drizzle of Crema. Garnish and serve.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

Will Need:

2 cups First Street Oven Roasted Chicken, shredded

8 ounces cream cheese, cubed

1 cup ranch dressing

1 cup Frank’s Red Hot hot sauce

1 teaspoon garlic powder

Freshly ground pepper

1/2 cup chopped green onion

2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Directions:

Preheat your oven to 350ºF. Spray an 8×8-inch baking pan with non-stick cooking spray.

Combine the cubed cream cheese, ranch dressing, hot sauce, garlic powder and ground pepper in a large saucepot. Whisk constantly until the mixture is smooth, then remove from heat.

Add the shredded chicken, green onion, 1 cup of the shredded mozzarella cheese and the cheddar cheese to the saucepot. Mix well to combine. Transfer the mixture to the prepared baking pan and top with the remaining mozzarella cheese.

Bake for 20 minutes, or until the cheese has melted and the sides are starting to bubble. Set your oven to broil and broil for 2 to 3 minutes or until golden brown.

Serve with tortilla chips, vegetables or crackers for dipping.

Bundt Pan Steak Nachos

Will Need:

One 8-ounce rib eye steak

1 teaspoon First Street Paprika

1 teaspoon First Street Garlic Powder

1 teaspoon First Street Cumin

1/2 teaspoon First Street Cayenne

1 large bag First Street Tortilla Chips

3 cups shredded cheddar cheese

1 can pickled jalapeno slices, drained

1 red onion, diced

4 Roma tomatoes, diced

1 can black beans, drained and rinsed

Salt and freshly ground pepper

Sour cream

Guacamole

Pico de gallo

Directions:

Combine the paprika, garlic powder, cumin and cayenne in a mixing bowl. Add salt and pepper and stir to combine. Rub the mixture on both sides of the steak and grill or broil until medium rare. Let the steak rest for 5 minutes then cut into thin slices.

Preheat the oven to 450ºF. Spray a Bundt pan liberally with cooking spray and create three layers of nachos. Start with chips, then cheddar cheese, sliced jalapeños, diced red onion, diced tomatoes, black beans and the steak. Top with more cheese.

Place the pan in the oven and bake for 10 minutes.

Place a serving tray on top of the Bundt pan and carefully invert the nacho ring onto the tray.

Top with sour cream, guacamole and pico de gallo.

Air Fryer Pull-Apart Pizza Bread

Will Need:

One 12-ounce tube refrigerated flaky biscuits

2 tablespoons Sun Harvest Extra-Virgin Olive Oil

1/2 cup shredded pizza-blend cheese

1/4 cup First Street grated Parmesan cheese

1 teaspoon First Street Dried Basil

1/4 teaspoon First Street Garlic Powder

16 slices pepperoni quartered

Marinara sauce, for dipping

Directions:

Spray the Barrel Pan included with your Air Fryer with nonstick cooking spray. Place a small metal condiment cup or a small ovenproof ceramic ramekin upside down in the center of the barrel pan (to simulate a tube pan!).

Cut each biscuit into 4 pieces, place them in a large mixing bowl and add the olive oil. Toss to coat well.

In a separate bowl, combine the shredded cheese, Parmesan, basil and garlic powder and mix well. Add a few pieces of the biscuit dough to the cheese mixture and toss to coat each piece well. Drop the pieces of dough into the prepared pan, layering with pieces of pepperoni and repeat the process to fill the pan.

Air Fry at 370ºF degrees for 20 minutes or until golden brown and cooked through.

Run a spatula around the rim of the pan to release the bread, carefully turn the pizza bread out of the pan onto a serving plate and remove the ramekin from the center of the bread. Serve with marinara sauce for dipping.

Peanut Butter Pretzel Caramel Corn

Will Need:

8 cups plain popcorn

2 cups peanut butter pretzels

1/2 cup honey

1/3 cup First Street Granulated Sugar

1/2 cup creamy peanut butter

1/2 teaspoon First Street Pure Vanilla Extract

Salt to taste

Directions: