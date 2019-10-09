L.A. Firefighter Who Formerly Played for Rams Battling ALS

A 30-year-old Los Angeles firefighter has been “stopped in his tracks” after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, the Fire Department announced Wednesday.

Before joining LAFD, Eric Stevens had a successful football career, serving as captain of UC Berkeley’s team and before joining the St. Louis Rams as a free agent in 2013.

Stevens went on to join LAFD in 2015, and in an Instagram post the agency says he was “off to a strong career” — until he was diagnosed recently.

Also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, Lou Gehrig’s is a progressive disease that kills off neurons that control muscles throughout the body. There is no cure, and it will eventually turn fatal.

Stevens is a San Pedro native who recently got married — about a month before he was diagnosed, according to the East Bay Times.

A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help raise money for Stevens’ medical costs. As of Wednesday evening, it had raised nearly $74,000 of its $1 million goal.

You can also follow Stevens’ journey via Facebook and Instagram.