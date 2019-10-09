L.A. Firefighter Who Formerly Played for Rams Battling ALS

A 30-year-old Los Angeles firefighter has been “stopped in his tracks” after being diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease, the Fire Department announced Wednesday.
Before joining LAFD, Eric Stevens had a successful football career, serving as captain of UC Berkeley’s team and before joining the St. Louis Rams as a free agent in 2013.
Stevens went on to join LAFD in 2015, and in an Instagram post the agency says he was “off to a strong career” — until he was diagnosed recently.
We want to share a story about a member of our family. One of Your #LAFD firefighters, Eric Stevens, is facing the unimaginable….at only 30 years old he was diagnosed with #ALS. Eric has quite a backstory, after playing for and Captaining the NCAA Division 1 football team at Cal Berkeley, he went on to play for the St Louis Rams. In 2015, Eric joined the LAFD and was off to a strong career. And then he was stopped in his tracks with this recent diagnosis. If you would like to learn more about Eric's journey and his fight to advocate for early access to drugs and treatments for patients, we invite you to follow one of the below accounts. Facebook: http://www.facebook.com/groups/teamstevensnation/ Instagram: @teamstevensnation Go Fund Me: http://bit.ly/3133Snr . . #firefamily #firefighter #fightals
Also called amyotrophic lateral sclerosis, or ALS, Lou Gehrig’s is a progressive disease that kills off neurons that control muscles throughout the body. There is no cure, and it will eventually turn fatal.
Stevens is a San Pedro native who recently got married — about a month before he was diagnosed, according to the East Bay Times.
A GoFundMe campaign has been set up to help raise money for Stevens’ medical costs. As of Wednesday evening, it had raised nearly $74,000 of its $1 million goal.
You can also follow Stevens’ journey via Facebook and Instagram.
Eric Stevens is the youngest of four brothers. Jeff and Brett are LA City Firefighters like Eric and Craig played football at Cal and for the Tennessee Titans for 8 years. Erics brothers have had a huge impact on his college and career choices and he has always looked up to them. Jeff, Craig and Brett have helped shape Eric into the man he is today. These four brothers are just a small part of what we call “Stevens Nation”. #axeALS #TeamStevensNation