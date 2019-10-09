× LAPD Will Clear Homeless Camps in Fire Danger Zones as Santa Ana Winds Hit

With Santa Ana winds bringing red-flag fire danger to Southern California, the Los Angeles Police Department plans to remove some homeless people from camps in high-risk areas.

LAPD spokesman Josh Rubenstein said the removals will take place Wednesday night and Thursday. Officials did not release specific locations.

The city earlier this year passed an ordinance that makes it easier to clear homeless camps during fire danger periods.

The National Weather Service has issued red-flag warnings for parts of Southern California, saying there is a “critical fire danger” Thursday and Friday.

