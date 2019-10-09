Lisa Frank’s Rainbow-Colored Designs Come to Life at Limited-Time Hotel Room in Downtown L.A.

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A hotel room in downtown Los Angeles will bring the colorful world of pop culture icon Lisa Frank to life this month.

From Oct. 11 through 27, some lucky fans of the eponymous 90s brand will be able to fulfill their rainbow dreams at the Lisa Frank Flat.

The limited-time experience showcases some of the iconic designs that made Lisa Frank a favorite among school children; think of the bold animal prints and colorful characters that were once limited to just school supplies such as trapper keeper binders, folders and stationary.

The hotel features a rainbow window display, a mural of some of Lisa Frank's unforgettable characters, a light-up canopy bed with Lisa Frank bedding, a neon unicorn night light, Lisa Frank bath towel, a colorful LED rainbow shower and a cheetah-print kitchen, according to a news release.

There's also an office area filled with -- you guessed it -- Lisa Frank folders, pencils and trapper keepers.

Each guest will also get Hotels.com x Lisa Frank sleepwear that includes a robe, slipper set and eye mask.

The room is $199 per night. Booking begins on Oct. 11 through http://www.hotels.com/LisaFrankFlat.