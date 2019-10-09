Mignonne Gavigan Pop Shop at the Grove L.A.

Posted 1:59 PM, October 9, 2019, by , Updated at 02:03PM, October 9, 2019

Designer and founder of Mignonne Gavigan Jewelry, Mignonne “Maggie” Gavigan joined us live with a preview of the fall and holiday pieces that you’ll find at her first pop shop here at the Grove L.A.  Maggie saw a void in the marketplace for eye-catching jewelry that incorporates elements of couture beading and artistry. Reimagining statement jewelry, Mignonne Gavigan brings couture elements into unique, wearable jewelry design. For more information on the pop shop you can visit the Grove's website or Mignonne's website. Mignonne is also on social media.

