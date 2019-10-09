× Moving Uber, Lyft Pickups at San Francisco Airport Created Chaos. Can LAX Avoid It?

When officials at San Francisco International Airport moved Uber and Lyft pickups from the curbside to the top of a nearby parking garage, the new process went relatively smoothly — until its first Sunday night.

Amid a surge of end-of-week flights, Uber and Lyft cars overwhelmed the pickup area. Drivers stuck in traffic began canceling their ride requests out of frustration. Wait times tripled.

Within a month, the chaos had largely died down. But SFO’s rocky start offers a cautionary tale to Los Angeles International Airport, which will ban Uber, Lyft and taxi pickups from the curb in three weeks.

“This thing has to work well from day one, and we know that,” said Keith Wilschetz, a deputy executive director at Los Angeles World Airports, the city agency that runs LAX. “We’re trying very hard for there not to be a break-in period.”

