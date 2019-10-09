Newport Beach Residents Protest Location of a Possible New Homeless Shelter

Protesters who are against a possible homeless shelter at the Newport Beach public works yard on Superior Avenue picket outside City Hall before a City Council meeting on Oct. 8, 2019. (Credit: Don Leach / Daily Pilot via Los Angeles Times)

About 80 people picketed outside Newport Beach City Hall on Tuesday evening, split on where to put a homeless shelter in the city.

A leading option is the city’s public works yard at 592 Superior Ave., adjacent to the Newport Beach and Costa Mesa west sides. Residents of the recently built Ebb Tide and Level 1 condominiums and townhomes across the street led the protest urging Newport not to convert part of the yard to a 40-bed shelter.

Most of the demonstrators waved poster-size signs with messages such as “Newport Beach — the new Skid Row” and “Children come first, city budget second.”

A few people staged a counterdemonstration, saying the city needs to open a shelter as soon as possible to get homeless people off the streets, even if it is on Superior.

