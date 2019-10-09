SCE Customers Brace for Possible Power Outages in Effort to Prevent Wildfires

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

With nearly 500,000 Pacific Gas and Electric customers already without power in Northern California Wednesday, residents in the southern part of the state have been told by Southern California Edison to brace for the possibility of widespread outages as well.

As of Wednesday morning, SCE said it could cut electricity to more than 173,000 customers in the following communities in an effort to avert wildfires (see SoCal Edison's website for maps and the latest updates):

Los Angeles County (about 49,439 customers) Lancaster Palmdale La Cañada Flintridge Malibu Pasadena Chatsworth San Fernando Santa Clarita Unincorporated areas including Acton, Agua Dulce, Boiling Point, White Heather, Sunland, Tujunga, La Crescenta, Montrose, Wildwood, Canyon Country, Newhall, Forest Park, Sleepy Valley, Del Valle, Leona Valley, Plum Canyon, Alpine, Merrie Dell, Indian Springs, Jumper Hills, Valencia, Stevenson Ranch, Mount Wilson, Valyermo, Paradise Springs, Humphreys, Placerita Canyon State Park, Little Rock, Pearblossom, Quartz Hill, Lake Hughes, Green Valley, Elizabeth Lake, Sylmar, Portal Ridge, Three Points, Upper Big Tujunga Canyon, and near Antelope Valley and unincorporated areas of Chatsworth and Sylmar

(about 49,439 customers) San Bernardino County (about 40,978 customers) Big Bear Calimesa Fontana Hesperia Rancho Cucamonga Rialto San Bernardino Yucaipa Yucca Valley Unincorporated areas including the communities of Doble and Upper Holcomb Valley, Cajon Pass, Devore, Etiwanda, Lucerne Valley, Lytle Creek, Running Springs, Lake Arrowhead, Cedar Pines Park, Valley of Enchantment, Crestline, Valley View Park, Joshua Tree, Homestead Valley, Oak Hills, Muscoy, Green Valley Lake, Morongo Valley and unincorporated areas near Yucca Valley

(about 40,978 customers) Ventura County (about 23,139 customers) Fillmore Camarillo Simi Valley Santa Rosa Valley Ventura Unincorporated areas including Sespe, Oak Village, north of Moorpark, Piru, Elkins Ranch Golf Course, Leesdale, north Fillmore, Santa Susana, Stauffer, Sycamore Canyon, Solromar, unincorporated areas near Piru and communities near Telegraph Road

(about 23,139 customers) Riverside County (about 21,366 customers) Banning Beaumont Calimesa Hemet San Jacinto Menifee Moreno Valley Perris Unincorporated Riverside County including the communities of Whitewater and Bonnie Bell, Banning Pass, Cabazon, Owl, portions of Desert Hills Outlet Mall, North Palm Springs, Gilman Hot Springs, Lakeview, Nuevo, Mons, Mead Valley, Eden Hot Springs, Mountain Center, Good Hope and unincorporated areas near Beaumont and Banning

(about 21,366 customers) Orange County (about 7,250 customers) Rancho Santa Margarita Orange Unincorporated areas including North Tustin

(about 7,250 customers) Kern County (about 19,313 customers) Tehachapi Unincorporated areas including Frazier Park, Lake of the Woods, Pine Mountain Club, Bodfish, Kernville, Wofford Heights, Lake Isabella, Camp Owens, Lebec, Bear Valley Springs, Stallion Springs, Keene, Golden Hills, Sand Canyon, Alpine Forest, Manolith, Weldon, Bella Vista, Monolith, Onyx, Canebrake, and unincorporated areas of Walker Basin and Kernville

(about 19,313 customers) Mono County (about 13,963 customers) Mammoth Lakes Unincorporated areas near Bishop including the community of Paradise and portion of Swall Meadows, Sunny Slopes, Mammoth Lakes (Trails, Core, North, Slopes), June Lake Village, Loop, Crestview, Mono Lake, Mono City, North Conway, Willow Springs, Bridgeport, Old Mammoth, Mammoth Lakes Basin, Lee Vining, Lee Vining Canyon, Falls Creek Tract and Bridgeport Valley to Twin Lakes

(about 13,963 customers) Inyo County (about 131 customers) Unincorporated areas near Bishop including Aspendell and Round Valley

(about 131 customers) Tulare County (about 108 customers) Unincorporated areas including Fairview and Johnsondale

The outage warning comes as gusty Santa Ana winds are forecast to sweep through the area, bringing an increased chance of fire danger weather with them.

The strongest winds are expected to blow on Thursday, with gusts up to 55 mph for the coasts and valley, and up to 70 mph in the mountains.

So where are the #SantaAnaWinds expected later this week? Here is a snapshot of high-res model output of gusts (kt) valid at 10am Thu. The strongest winds are expected over LA and VTA counties. Expect gusts up to 55mph for coast/valleys and 70mph for mtns on Thu. #SoCal #CAwx pic.twitter.com/EfLMxlFJ1f — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 9, 2019

The expected strong winds, along with very dry conditions have prompted the National Weather Service to issue a red flag warning for much of L.A., Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties beginning at 3 a.m. Thursday and continuing through 6 p.m. Friday.

Cal Fire has set up a preparedness website for residents at readyforwildfire.org.

Outages in Northern California were put into place beginning at midnight Wednesday with power being shut off to more than 500,000 PG&E customers. Another 300,000 were expected to lose power later in the day.

On Monday, San Jose Mayor Sam Liccardo urged residents to prepare to be without power for as long as seven days.

PG&E has previously said it is “probable” that its equipment started the 2018 Camp Fire — the state’s deadliest and most destructive blaze — when a power line touched nearby trees.