Car Crashes Into Strip Mall, Lands Upside-Down in Carson

A driver was hospitalized after crashing into a strip mall in Carson Wednesday afternoon, officials said.

Photos showed a white Honda Civic landed upside down after smashing through the glass edifice of a tae kwon do center.

The crash occurred around 12:15 p.m. in the shopping center at the corner of Main and 234th streets, where there’s also a liquor store and laundromat, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department.

The sedan drove into the parking lot from the street and accelerated, causing it to propel into the front of the gym, said Sheriff’s Sgt. Armando Hernandez.

Hernandez says it appears to car hit a steel post in front of the business, which sent one side into the air and caused it to overturn.

The female driver had to be extricated from the vehicle and was transported for treatment, but she wasn’t seriously injured, officials said.

At this point, no foul play suspected, according to Hernandez.

First responders don’t believe the structure was compromised.