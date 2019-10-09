Suspect in Child Pornography Case Kills Self as Police Serve Warrant at Upland Home: Police

A man killed himself as police investigators showed up at his Upland home to serve a warrant related to a child pornography investigation early Wednesday, authorities said.

The Fontana Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force had identified the man as a suspect in the dissemination of images of child pornography, Fontana police said in a written statement.

Investigators arrived about 7 a.m. at the suspect’s home in the 600 block of North Magnolia Avenue, officials said.

“During the service of the search warrant, the alleged suspect, a 26 year old male, committed suicide,” according to the police statement.

Further details, including the man’s identity and how he killed himself, were not released.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department was helping Fontana police with the investigation.