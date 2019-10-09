Suspect Sought in Arson That Caused $3M in Damage to LAUSD Building in Downtown L.A.

Investigators are seeking the man picture in this photo in connection with an arson fire that caused $3 million worth of damage to an LAUSD maintenance building in downtown Los Angeles on Oct. 3, 2019. (Credit: Los Angeles Fire Department)

Investigators asked the public’s help Wednesday in tracking down an alleged arsonist who they say set fire to a Los Angeles Unified School District maintenance building in downtown Los Angeles last week, causing an estimated $3 million worth of damage.

The fire ignited shortly before 2 p.m. on Thursday at a building at San Pedro Street and Pico Boulevard, the Los Angeles Fire Department said in a written statement.

“The fire did not result in any injuries but did cause an estimated $3 million dollars in property damage,” according to the statement. “Los Angeles Fire Department Arson Counter/Terrorism Section investigator(s) responded to the scene and determined the fire was intentionally set.”

Authorities on Wednesday released surveillance video and images that captured a man believed to be responsible for the fire.

Anyone who recognizes the suspect or has information about the fire was urged to contact the Los Angeles Fire Department’s Arson/Counter Terrorism Section at 213-893-9800 or the Los Angeles School Police Department at 213-625-6631. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.

