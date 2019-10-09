UCLA Students Victimized by Hot Prowl Burglar in Westwood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for whoever broke into two occupied UCLA student housing units in Westwood Tuesday morning and got away with an undisclosed amount of property.

The first incident occurred between 10 and 10:10 a.m. at a Rieber Vista housing unit on De Neve Drive, according to a UCLA Police Department crime alert.

The intruder entered the unit and removed an unknown amount of personal property before getting away.

Then, police received a second burglary report around noon.

This incident occurred sometime between midnight and 10:30 a.m. at the Hitch Suites, located a little further north on De Neve Drive.

The intruder again got away with some personal property, police said.

Both suites were occupied by students at the time of the burglaries, which is why police referred to them as “hot prowl” incidents.

Investigators have not determined if the burglaries are related and did not have a description of the suspect or suspects.

The incidents were unsettling to sophomore Yajaira Duran.

“I don’t know how they would be able to get in,” Duran said. Access to the buildings should be restricted to a Bruin card or someone holding a door open, she said.

No injuries were reported in the incidents.