Workers' Unease Over Increased Homeless Population Prompts LAPD to Shift Patrols to Civic Center

As the homelessness crisis grows in downtown Los Angeles, government employees have told authorities they don’t feel safe entering and leaving buildings and retail shops in the Civic Center area, officials said.

Now, the Los Angeles Police Department has shifted assignments for some officers each morning and late afternoon for several hours to the 20-square block area to ease concerns about the increased homeless population near office buildings and the L.A. Mall.

“We are currently looking at ensuring that we have dedicated patrols,” Police Chief Michel Moore told The Times. “It is in response to concerns and perception that their safety is increasingly in peril. We want to provide a visible form of our presence.”

The Civic Center is packed with government buildings, monuments, green space and homeless encampments.

