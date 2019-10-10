2-Year-Old Boy Missing After Being Taken From Bakersfield-Area Home; Man Sought: Sheriff’s Office

Authorities on Thursday asked for the public’s help in locating a 2-year-old boy who was taken from his home near Bakersfield and is “missing under suspicious circumstances.”

Jace Pletcher was allegedly kidnapped by 37-year-old Eric Truman Wednesday, according to the Kern County Sheriff’s Office.

Truman, who is related to the boy’s father, was last seen carrying the child in the 100 block of Regal Street in Oildale around 6:30 p.m., sheriff’s officials said. Oildale is just north of Bakersfield.

Authorities did not describe the relationship between the suspect and the toddler’s dad, but said Truman is not allowed to remove Jace from the residence.

Truman is a “known transient” and is not believed to have access to a vehicle, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies have searched abandoned homes and homeless encampments he is known to frequent, but they have been unable to locate the missing boy.

Truman is described as white, 6-feet tall, 170 pounds, bald with brown eyes. He was wearing a grey shirt and black pants when last seen.

A detailed description of Jace was not provided, but he was wearing a maroon shirt and dark pants at the time he was taken.

Anyone who sees Truman should not try to stop or detain him, according to the Sheriff’s Office.

Instead, call 911 or 661-861-3110 immediately. Those who want to remain anonymous can leave a tip at 661-322-4040.