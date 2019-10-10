× 4 Men Armed With Handguns Sought in Fairfax Neighborhood Home Invasion

Police are searching for four home-invasion robbers who broke into a residence in the Fairfax neighborhood early Thursday morning.

The incident was reported in the 400 block of North Stanley Avenue about 4:15 a.m., Los Angeles Police Department Lt. Lomeli said.

The four men were armed with handguns when they entered the home and took cash, jewelry and a passport, Lomeli said.

The intruders were said to be between 25 and 30 years old but no descriptions were available.

An ambulance was requested but there was no word on any possible injuries.

No arrests have been made in the case.

KTLA’s Nancy Fontan contributed to this report.