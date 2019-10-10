× 50 Acre Wildfire Burns South of Newbury Park

A wildfire burning in the hills south of Newbury Park Thursday night could grow to threaten structures, firefighters said.

Dubbed the Wendy Fire, it was first reported around 7:30 p.m. in the area of Potrero Road and Wendy Drive, according to the Ventura County Fire Department.

Within half an hour it grew to cover about 50 acres, said Fire Capt. Brian McGrath.

It covered less than an acre, but firefighters were having a difficult time access the are burning, officials said.

The flames were moving south, further away from residents in Newbury Park, but McGrath said the an arts center within Point Mugu State Park could be threatened.

Potrero Road was closed between Wendy Drive and Reino Road. People were advised to avoid the area, but no evacuations had been ordered.

Check back for updates on this developing story.

#Wendyfire Wendy Fire has grown to approx. 50 acres burning south of the intersection of Wendy Drive and Potrero Road. It’s continuing to move in a southward direction into open space, away from homes. @VCFD @toaksvcso @CityofTO pic.twitter.com/k61sjarcqN — VCFD PIO (@VCFD_PIO) October 11, 2019