× 600 Ex-EPA Officials Call for Investigation Into Trump Admin Over Threats to California

Nearly 600 former Environmental Protection Agency officials have called for an investigation into the Trump administration in response to threats from the EPA targeting California.

In a letter to the House committees on Oversight and Government Reform and Energy and Commerce, 593 signatories asked for a probe to determine whether EPA Administrator Andrew Wheeler’s “recent actions in California were intended as retaliation for the state’s failure to support President Trump’s political agenda.”

The former officials pointed to a Sept. 24 notice from Wheeler to California’s chief air quality regulator that accused the state of having failed for decades to take required steps under the Clean Air Act, specifically allowing a backlog of more than 130 inactive smog-reduction plans to accumulate. The notice threatened to cut federal transportation funding to the state as punishment for not submitting timely pollution-control plans.

“California has the worst air quality in the United States,” wrote Wheeler, adding that 82 areas within California aren’t meeting federal air quality standards.

Read the full story on LATimes.com.