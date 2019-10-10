A Taste of Peru with Ricardo Zarate of Rosaline | California Cooking

Posted 5:56 AM, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 05:55AM, October 10, 2019

This week on California Cooking, Jessica is learning all about Peruvian cuisine from Chef Ricardo Zarate of Rosaline. Chef Ricardo’s restaurant is a tribute to his mom, the name sake of Rosaline. As the 11th of 13 siblings, Ricardo grew up surrounded by lots of food, noise, and laughter.

His earliest childhood memories take place in the kitchen. Chef Zarate recounts the meals he shared with his family, his fascinating journey to becoming a restaurant chef and owner, the origins of peruvian cooking, and more.

Related show links

Subscribe to “California Cooking”via iTunes | RSS
Jessica on social mediaFacebook | Instagram
About the Podcast: “California Cooking”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | The News Director’s Office| Rich On TechDiva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins | Keepin’ It Friel: Conversations on Recovery

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.