A Taste of Peru with Ricardo Zarate of Rosaline | California Cooking

This week on California Cooking, Jessica is learning all about Peruvian cuisine from Chef Ricardo Zarate of Rosaline. Chef Ricardo’s restaurant is a tribute to his mom, the name sake of Rosaline. As the 11th of 13 siblings, Ricardo grew up surrounded by lots of food, noise, and laughter.

His earliest childhood memories take place in the kitchen. Chef Zarate recounts the meals he shared with his family, his fascinating journey to becoming a restaurant chef and owner, the origins of peruvian cooking, and more.

