An Entire Town in San Diego County Is up for Sale

Campo isn’t a ghost town, but it is pretty close.

The rural hamlet, an example of California’s Old West, is a more than an hour’s drive from downtown San Diego, in far eastern San Diego County. The lion’s share of its buildings were built in the 1940s. And it hasn’t changed much since then.

Most of Campo has been owned by a Las Vegas investor since the early 2000s who made few improvements and — for better or worse — continued a legacy of keeping the area frozen in time.

As of last week, much of the town’s historic center is now up for sale. It provides a rare opportunity to own nearly an entire 16-acre village about an hour from the ocean. The sale would include 28 residences, a mix of former Army barracks turned into apartments and single-family homes, as well as seven commercial properties.

