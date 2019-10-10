Brush Fire Burns as Another in Inland Empire Tears Through 100 Acres, Forces Evacuations

Firefighters were battling at least two brush fires in the Inland Empire Thursday afternoon, including one that burned through at least 100 acres in the foothills near Moreno Valley.
Mandatory evacuations were ordered for communities along Reche Canyon Road, east of Reche Vista Drive and west of Locust Avenue, after the fire was reported near 9355 Reche Canyon Rd. shortly before 1 p.m., according to Cal Fire.
Dubbed the Reche Fire, it burned through dozens of acres while another blaze broke out a short distance away.
In Calimesa, Sky5 was overhead as the Sandalwood Fire burned through a mobile home park, leaving at least two residences completely destroyed by 3 p.m. as thick, black plumes of smoke rose from the debris.
Winds are gusting 20 to 30 mph in the area, coming from the east-northeast direction in “bone dry air,” according to the National Weather Service, which tweeted a satellite image showing the two fires alongside each other.
