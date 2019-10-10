× Cal State San Bernardino Closes Over Possible Planned Outages by SoCal Edison Amid Wildfire Threat

Cal State San Bernardino closed on Thursday ahead of possible planned power outages aimed at mitigating the threat of wildfires amid dry, windy conditions in Southern California.

All classes were canceled and business operations suspended on the San Bernardino campus because of a “Public Safety Power Shutoff,” according to the university’s website.

The closure won’t affect the school’s Palm Desert campus, which remains open.

As of Thursday morning, more than 170,000 Southern California Edison customers are under a power shutoff watch throughout the region, including over 41,000 customers in San Bernardino County.

(Find out if your community may be impacted here)

SoCal Edison has warned it may cut electricity as a combination of Santa Ana winds and low humidity brought the threat of high fire danger to the area.

A red flag warning is in effect for large parts of Los Angeles, Orange, San Bernardino, Riverside and Ventura counties through Friday evening, according to the National Weather Service.

Other parts of the state are also experiencing similar outages because of critical fire weather.

Hundreds of thousands of homes and businesses were without power in Northern California on Thursday after Pacific Gas & Electric began cutting service the day before.

Some schools in the San Francisco Bay Area, including UC Berkeley, were forced to closed on Thursday as a result.

PG&E is taking drastic steps to prevent more blazes after catastrophic wildfires, including last year’s Camp Fire, forced the utility to file for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.