Crews Battle Wind-Driven Fire in Fontana Burning Multiple Homes

Crews in Fontana are battling a wind-driven fire that is burning multiple homes, officials said Thursday afternoon.

The fire was reported along the 9000 block of Palm Lane and is well involved. Multiple homes in the area were threatened and brush behind homes was also burning, according to the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

About 70 firefighters were on scene working to limit the blaze from spreading to more homes and brush.

Strong winds were hampering the fire fighting efforts and multiple power lines were down in the area, officials said.

The blaze caused significant damage to homes and vehicles in the area, video from the scene showed.

The blaze comes on a day where red flag warnings are in effect in parts of Southern California and other areas of the state, bringing dangerous fire weather conditions.

Neighbors where the fire was burning said winds in the area were blowing strongly all morning Thursday. One woman was able to put out some embers from the fire in her yard with a hose.

Fontana (Update): Palm IC advising mult power lines down in area, offensive fire attack in progress on multiple structures. FFs working to limit fire spread to additional homes / brush. High winds continue in area. OES ST6820A responding to inc. Krn 📸 @FirePhotoGirl @alexvnews pic.twitter.com/m0XfR1BszO — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 10, 2019

There’s a whole ass fire 4 minutes away from my school literally these Fontana winds are scary pic.twitter.com/mz6H8LNA6d — Jasmine Garcia (@damn_jasmineee) October 10, 2019

Fontana: (Update) Palm IC reporting one home well involved, wind driven with multiple homes threatened. Vegetation to rear of homes also involved. Crews engaged in structure defense. Assist by @RialtoFireDept pic.twitter.com/lg3crciGKt — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) October 10, 2019