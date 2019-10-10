Employee Fatally Shot at San Jacinto Smoke Shop; No Suspects in Custody

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Authorities are searching for whoever shot and killed a smoke shop employee in San Jacinto Wednesday night.

Deputies responded to a robbery call in the 2300 block of South San Jacinto Avenue about 7:40 p.m., Riverside County Sheriff spokesperson Vasquez said.

An injured man was found with gunshot wounds at the scene and pronounced dead after efforts to keep him alive were unsuccessful, a Sheriff's Department news release stated.

The identity of the victim has not been released but investigators said he was an employee of the shop.

It was unclear if anything was taken during the incident or how many suspects were involved.

Authorities have not taken anyone into custody in connection with the crime and have not released any suspect descriptions.

It was unclear if anyone else was in the store at the time of the incident.

Investigators are searching for any surveillance video that may provide leads in the case.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Sheriff's Department at 951-955-2777.