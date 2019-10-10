× Mandatory Evacuations Issued for 200-Acre Reche Fire Burning Near Moreno Valley

A fire burning in the foothills near Moreno Valley has scorched about 200 acres and has triggered mandatory evacuations, officials said Thursday.

Evacuations have been issued in the Reche Fire for communities along Reche Canyon Road, east of Reche Vista Drive and west of Locust Avenue, according to Cal Fire in Riverside. Other evacuated areas include north of Country Road on Reche Vista Road, Covey Road from Perris Boulevard to the Dead End and Reche Canyon Road, east of Reche Vista Drive and west of Locust Avenue.

That fire was reported near 9355 Reche Canyon Rd. shortly before 1 p.m., according to Cal Fire. It is burning with a moderate rate of speed and is 0% contained.

Winds are gusting 20 to 30 mph in the area of both fires, coming from the east-northeast direction in “bone dry air,” according to the National Weather Service, which tweeted a satellite image showing the two fires alongside each other.

A care center for evacuees was opened by Riverside County Emergency Management Department with the City of Moreno Valley Office of Emergency Management, located at Canyon Springs High School. The address is 23100 Cougar Canyon Road in Moreno Valley.

Crews in Calimesa are simultaneously battling the Sandalwood Fire, which has scorched about 500 acres and destroyed multiple homes in the Riverside County neighborhood.