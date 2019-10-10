Red Flag Warning Takes Effect for Much of SoCal; More Than 170K SCE Customers Under Power Shutoff Watch

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Santa Ana winds and low humidities posed fire danger to Southern California Thursday, with SoCal Edison warning that it could cut electricity for tens of thousands of homes to avoid sparking wildfires.

Forecasters have issued a red flag warning effective through 6 p.m. Friday for much of Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, Orange and Riverside counties.

Strong winds were expected to blow east to northeast with up to 50 to 75 mph gusts in some areas.

In the Central Valley, SoCal Edison cut electricity for 65 customers in the Horse Canyon and Bird Spring Canyon areas around noon Wednesday and restored power to all but three by Thursday morning.

At least 173,800 more of the utility's customers were under a power shutoff watch as of Thursday morning (SoCal Edison's website has maps of communities affected and the latest updates):

Los Angeles County (about 49,024 customers) Altadena Lancaster Palmdale La Cañada Flintridge La Crescenta/Montrose Malibu Chatsworth San Fernando Santa Clarita Sun Village Unincorporated areas including Acton, Agua Dulce, Boiling Point, White Heather, Sunland, Tujunga, La Crescenta, Montrose, Wildwood, Canyon Country, Newhall, Forest Park, Sleepy Valley, Del Valle, Leona Valley, Plum Canyon, Alpine, Merrie Dell, Indian Springs, Juniper Hills, Valencia, Stevenson Ranch, Mount Wilson, Valyermo, Paradise Springs, Humphreys, Placerita Canyon State Park, Little Rock, Pearblossom, Quartz Hill, north of Lake Hughes Road, Lake Hughes, Green Valley, Elizabeth Lake, Sylmar, Portal Ridge, Three Points, Upper Big Tujunga Canyon, and near Antelope Valley and unincorporated areas of Chatsworth, Sylmar and Los Angeles County

(about 49,024 customers) San Bernardino County (about 41,280 customers) Big Bear Calimesa Fontana Hesperia Highland Rancho Cucamonga Rialto San Bernardino Upland Yucaipa Yucca Valley Unincorporated including Doble and Upper Holcomb Valley, Cajon Pass, Devore, Etiwanda, Lucerne Valley, Lytle Creek, Running Springs, Lake Arrowhead, Cedar Pines Park, Valley of Enchantment, Crestline, Valley View Park, Joshua Tree, Homestead Valley, Crestline, Oak Hills, Muscoy, Green Valley Lake, Morongo Valley and unincorporated ares of San Bernardino County and Yucca Valley

(about 41,280 customers) Ventura County (about 20,449 customers) Fillmore Camarillo Moorpark Simi Valley Santa Rosa Valley Ventura Unincorporated areas including Sespe, Oak Village, north of Moorpark, Piru, Elkins Ranch Golf Course, Leesdale, north Fillmore, Santa Susana, Stauffer, Sycamore Canyon, Solromar and unincorporated areas of Piru as well as communities near Telegraph Road

(about 20,449 customers) Riverside County (about 22,325 customers) Banning Beaumont Calimesa Hemet San Jacinto Menifee Moreno Valley Perris Riverside Unincorporated Riverside County including the communities of Whitewater and Bonnie Bell, Banning Pass, Cabazon, Owl, portions of Desert Hills Outlet Mall, North Palm Springs, Gilman Hot Springs, Lakeview, Nuevo, Mons, Mead Valley, Eden Hot Springs, Mountain Center, Good Hope and unincorporated ares of Beaumont, Banning and Riverside County.

(about 22,325 customers) Orange County (about 7,250 customers) Rancho Santa Margarita Orange Unincorporated areas including North Tustin

(about 7,250 customers) Kern County (about 19,582 customers) Tehachapi Unincorporated areas including Frazier Park, Lake of the Woods, Pine Mountain Club, Bodfish, Lake Isabella, Sand Canyon, Keene, Camp Owens, Kernville, Wofford Heights, Golden Hills, Alpine Forest, Weldon, Onyx, Canebrake, Monolith, Bear Valley Springs, Bella Vista, Lebec, Stallion Springs, and unincorporated areas of Kern County, Walker Basin and Kernville

(about 19,582 customers) Mono County (about 13, 177 customers) Mammoth Lakes Unincorporated areas near Bishop including the community of Paradise and portion of Swall Meadows, Sunny Slopes, Mammoth Lakes (Trails, Core, North, Slopes), June Lake Village, Loop, Crestview, Dunderberg Mill, Mono Lake, Mono City, North Conway, Willow Springs, Bridgeport Feeder, Old Mammoth, Mammoth Lakes Basin, Lee Vining, Lee Vining Canyon, Falls Creek Tract and Bridgeport Valley to Twin Lakes

(about 13, 177 customers) Inyo County (about 682 customers) Unincorporated areas near Bishop including Aspendell and Round Valley

(about 682 customers) Tulare County (about 108 customers) Unincorporated areas including Fairview and Johnsondale and unincorporated communities of Tulare County

(about 108 customers)

San Diego Gas & Electric has alerted some 30,000 of its customers in back-country areas that they could lose service, but the utility as of Thursday morning has not cut electricity for any community.

Where are the winds so far? Here is a map showing the gusty winds that have developed first in the mountain pass corridors #santaanawinds #cawx #firedanger these winds will continue to expand southward and increase along with much drier air pic.twitter.com/NQVB9wS6Jv — NWS San Diego (@NWSSanDiego) October 10, 2019

Meanwhile, Pacific Gas & Electric has implemented unprecedented power cuts for more than half a million homes and businesses it serves in Central and Northern California, including the Bay Area but excluding the city of San Francisco.

In addition to utility companies, city officials also ramped up wildfire prevention efforts.

Fire departments across the region have been on high alert, with some increasing personnel ready to respond to blazes.

In a move made easier by a city ordinance passed earlier this year, Los Angeles police planned to clear some homeless camps in fire zones.

City officials also urged motorists to check for parking restriction signs to clear roads for emergency responders.

#RedFlag As of 8AM this morning, the City of Los Angeles enacted the Red Flag Parking Restricted Parking Program due to the forecasted high winds and low relative humidity To find the current status, check https://t.co/dTQJD6l0WN Map of the zones affected, https://t.co/y32l9HS5Sg pic.twitter.com/kUf4NXQkxT — LAFD Talk (@LAFDtalk) October 10, 2019

How do you stay safe during high fire danger? Here are a few tips to use during the Santa Ana winds Thursday and Friday! #SoCal #CAwx #CAfire pic.twitter.com/GaqGEQ0VCb — NWS Los Angeles (@NWSLosAngeles) October 10, 2019

Due to #RedFlagWarning conditions, we have increased fire staffing throughout the forest. Remember, we are at a very high fire danger level which includes restrictions on the use of campfires in the forest. Learn more about very high fire restrictions: https://t.co/jJ609SpGA4 pic.twitter.com/MtFNOOw3Rj — Angeles_NF (@Angeles_NF) October 10, 2019

WIND ADVISORY: N/B I-5 FROM LAKE HUGHES TO SR-138 - HIGH WINDS - PLEASE USE CAUTION — CHP PIO - LA County (@CHPsouthern) October 10, 2019