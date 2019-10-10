Red Flag Warning Takes Effect for Much of SoCal; More Than 170K SCE Customers Under Power Shutoff Watch

Santa Ana winds and low humidities posed fire danger to Southern California Thursday, with SoCal Edison warning that it could cut electricity for tens of thousands of homes to avoid sparking wildfires.
Forecasters have issued a red flag warning effective through 6 p.m. Friday for much of Los Angeles, Ventura, San Bernardino, Orange and Riverside counties.
Strong winds were expected to blow east to northeast with up to 50 to 75 mph gusts in some areas.
In the Central Valley, SoCal Edison cut electricity for 65 customers in the Horse Canyon and Bird Spring Canyon areas around noon Wednesday and restored power to all but three by Thursday morning.
At least 173,800 more of the utility's customers were under a power shutoff watch as of Thursday morning (SoCal Edison's website has maps of communities affected and the latest updates):
San Diego Gas & Electric has alerted some 30,000 of its customers in back-country areas that they could lose service, but the utility as of Thursday morning has not cut electricity for any community.
Meanwhile, Pacific Gas & Electric has implemented unprecedented power cuts for more than half a million homes and businesses it serves in Central and Northern California, including the Bay Area but excluding the city of San Francisco.
In addition to utility companies, city officials also ramped up wildfire prevention efforts.
Fire departments across the region have been on high alert, with some increasing personnel ready to respond to blazes.
In a move made easier by a city ordinance passed earlier this year, Los Angeles police planned to clear some homeless camps in fire zones.
City officials also urged motorists to check for parking restriction signs to clear roads for emergency responders.