Watch KTLA 5 News Live Here

Staples Center’s Month-Long Celebration in Honor of Their 20th Anniversary

Posted 12:50 PM, October 10, 2019, by , Updated at 12:55PM, October 10, 2019
Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.