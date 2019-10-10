The Stress Solution with Dr. Rangan Chatterjee | The News Director’s Office

Dr. Rangan Chatterjee is a physician, author, television presenter and podcaster. On this episode of the podcast, Dr. Chatterjee helps Jason and Bobby de-stress with tips from his book, The Stress Solution: The 4 Steps to Reset Your Body, Mind, Relationships and Purpose.

Dr. Chatterjee explains where stress comes from, and how it affects your body and mind. He offers some simple actionable strategies you can start right now to help manage stress and empower you to implement healthy habits.

