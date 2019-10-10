The Stress Solution with Dr. Rangan Chatterjee | The News Director’s Office

Posted 5:44 AM, October 10, 2019, by and , Updated at 05:43AM, October 10, 2019

Dr. Rangan Chatterjee is a physician, author, television presenter and podcaster. On this episode of the podcast, Dr. Chatterjee helps Jason and Bobby de-stress with tips from his book, The Stress Solution: The 4 Steps to Reset Your Body, Mind, Relationships and Purpose.

Dr. Chatterjee explains where stress comes from, and how it affects your body and mind. He offers some simple actionable strategies you can start right now to help manage stress and empower you to implement healthy habits.

Related show links:

Subscribe to “The News Director’s Office”via iTunes | RSS

Jason on social mediaTwitter | Instagram
Bobby on social media: Instagram
About the Podcast“The News Director’s Office”
More podcasts from KTLA: Frank Buckley Interviews | Spoken Dreams | California Cooking | Rich On TechDiva Defined with Sheryl Lee Ralph | Home Made with Kirk Hawkins

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.