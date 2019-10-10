× UC Berkeley Without Electricity, Cancels Classes Due to PG&E Power Outage

The University of California, Berkeley has canceled classes for a second day, saying the campus has no electricity.

The college’s closure Thursday came after it also canceled classes Wednesday ahead of the planned power outage by Pacific Gas and Electric to prevent its power lines from toppling and sparking wildfires amid dry, windy weather.

In the city of Oakland next to Berkeley, the school district said nine schools would close Thursday because of the outages put in place by the Pacific Gas & Electric Co. utility.

Utility spokeswoman Melissa Subbotin says there are 600,000 customers in the dark in Northern California. Experts say there are between two and three people for each electrical customer.

Subbotin says the utility continues to watch the weather and has not yet decided on cutting power to more people.

She says the utility has already restored power to 126,000 residences and homes.