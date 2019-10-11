× California Bans For-Profit Prisons and Immigrant Detention Facilities

In his latest rebuke of the Trump administration, Gov. Gavin Newsom signed a bill Friday that bans private prisons and immigrant detention facilities from operating in California.

AB 32 will prevent the state from entering into or renewing contracts with for-profit prison companies after Jan. 1, 2020, and phase out such facilities by 2028. The bill earned final approval from the Assembly on Sept. 11 by a vote of 65-11, a day after it cleared the Senate.

The move, hailed as a major victory by advocates for criminal justice reform and immigrant rights, lets Newsom fulfill a promise to “end the outrage that is private prisons in the state of California once and for all.”

Private prisons are a multibillion-dollar industry in the U.S. and are currently operating in 27 states. While they hold less than 9% of all state and federal prisoners, the vast majority of immigrants detained for deportation are held in for-profit facilities.

