Drugs, Street Racing Suspected in Crash That Badly Injured 2 in Santa Ana: Police

Two occupants of a speeding vehicle were hospitalized with life-threatening injuries after slamming into a tree in Santa Ana Thursday night, officials said.
Drugs are also suspected to have played a role in the crash, Santa Ana police said in a news release.
Officers responded to the 3200 block of West Warner Avenue after street-racing activity was reported there around 11:35 p.m.
Police at the scene saw a car driving recklessly at a high speed, but the vehicle sped away east on Warner Avenue once the driver spotted officers nearby, authorities said.
View this post on Instagram
#PressRelease #trafficcollision On Thursday, October 10, 2019 at approximately 11:35 pm, Santa Ana Police Officers were dispatched to the 3200 block of W. Warner Avenue in regards to reported street racing activity. As the officers arrived in the area, they observed a vehicle exhibiting speed and being operated in a reckless manner. Upon seeing the police vehicles, the driver fled east on Warner Avenue at a high rate of speed. Officers went after the vehicle in an attempt to initiate a traffic stop for the observed vehicle code violations. The suspect did not yield and the officers initiated a pursuit. The vehicle fled continued east, as it passed through the intersection of Warner Avenue and Raitt Street, failing to stop for the overhead red signal light. After passing through the intersection, the driver began to lose control and collided into a tree in the center median of the roadway. The driver and passenger were trapped in the vehicle. The Orange County Fire Authority (OCFA) responded to the scene and had to use the Jaws of Life to extricate both occupants from the wreckage. Both occupants were briefly treated at the scene before being transported by CARE Ambulance to a local hospital with major and life threatening injuries. Drugs are believed to have played a role in this collision. The investigation is ongoing. The Santa Ana Police Department’s Collision Investigations Unit (CIU) responded to the scene and handled the investigation. Anyone having possible information about this collision is asked to contact the Santa Ana Police Collision Investigator Wes Hadley at (714) 245-8216 or Corporal Brett Nelson at (714) 245-8208.
Officers followed the car to pull it over, but the driver allegedly refused to stop, and a brief pursuit ensued.
The vehicle then blew a red light as it went through the intersection of Warner Avenue and Raitt Street, officials said.
The driver began to lose control of the car, and it ran into a tree in Warner’s center median.
Police did not say what kind of car it was, and it was impossible to make out from photos of the mangled wreckage authorities shared.
The vehicle’s two occupants were trapped, and firefighters had to extricate them. They were transported to a local hospital with major, life-threatening injuries, officers said.
The crash is being investigated as a possible drugged-driving incident, police said.
No further details were available.