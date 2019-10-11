× Saddleridge Fire: Gov. Newsom Secures FEMA Funds; Mayor Garcetti Declares Emergency

Gov. Gavin Newsom said Friday afternoon that the state secured federal assistance to help fight the deadly Saddleridge Fire that has destroyed homes in the San Fernando Valley.

The Federal Emergency Management Agency grant will help authorities better secure resources to battle the blaze, which is also burning in part of Ventura County, the governor said in a news release.

It will also help reimburse agencies who respond to the disaster.

“We are closely monitoring the fires burning across the state and are assisting state and local officials helping the tens of thousands of Californians affected by these fires,” Newsom said in a statement. “California thanks the White House for their timely response to our request, which will ensure the communities grappling with this fire have the vital resources and support they need.”

Earlier this year, President Trump threatened to withhold federal disaster aid for thousands looking to rebuild after the Camp Fire, the deadliest known to ever hit the state.

Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti also said Friday afternoon that he’d signed an emergency declaration, directing local agencies to make protecting lives and property their top priority and calling on help from outside jurisdictions.

I’ve signed an emergency declaration for the #SaddleridgeFire directing @LACity agencies to take all necessary steps to protect lives and property threatened by this fire, and calling on our County and State partners to support us with the resources and collaboration we need. pic.twitter.com/c90eRk2UwV — Mayor Eric Garcetti (@MayorOfLA) October 11, 2019

After breaking out late Thursday night, the Saddleridge Fire has charred more than 7,500 acres and claimed the life of one resident who suffered a heart attacked.

More than 23,000 homes are under evacuation orders. Click here to get the latest information and an interactive map of evacuation zones.