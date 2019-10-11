Watch Live: Saddleridge Fire Continues to Burn Near Newhall Pass

How to Use Tech to Get the Latest Information During a Wildfire

Posted 8:50 PM, October 11, 2019

From keeping your phone battery high to getting fire officials' evacuation orders immediately sent to your phone, Rich DeMuro outlines how to use technology to get the latest information during a wildfire. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News at 9 on Oct. 11, 2019.

