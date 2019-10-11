Lyft Offers Free Rides to Evacuees Affected by SoCal Fires

Lyft is offering free rides to people who have evacuated during the Reche, Sandalwood and Saddleridge fires burning in Southern California.

The Wheels for All program offers two free rides of up to $15 each to local shelters between Friday and Oct. 24 using code SWRRELIEF19.

“Lyft is committed to doing our part to help those in need,” officials said in a news release.

Lyft advises those looking to use the free service to check operation hours for the Los Angeles County and Riverside County evacuation centers.

Rides are available to the following locations:

Los Angeles County

Hansen Dam, 11770 Foothill Blvd., Lake View Terrace, 91342

Northridge Recreation Center, 18300 Lemarsh St., Northridge, 91324

Sylmar Recreation Center, 13109 Borden Ave., Sylmar, 91342

Riverside County

Canyon Springs High School, 23100 Cougar Canyon Rd., Moreno Valley, 92557

Mesa Grande Academy, 975 Fremont St., Calimesa, 92320