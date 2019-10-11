× Man Arrested in Fatal Shooting of Long Beach City College Student During Robbery at Fast-Food Restaurant

Homicide detectives arrested a suspect Friday in connection with the deadly shooting of a 20-year-old Long Beach City College student athlete during a botched robbery outside a Jack in the Box restaurant last year, authorities said.

Edward Jacobs, 30, of Lynwood is accused of murder for the Sept. 26, 2018, killing of 20-year-old Guy Eugene Alford III of Hawthorne as he sat in his car at the drive-thru of the restaurant at Atlantic Avenue and 52nd Street, according to the Long Beach Police Department and Los Angeles County booking records.

Jacobs was already jailed in Los Angeles in connection with a separate case when he was identified as a suspect in Alford’s slaying and booked on suspicion of murder, officials said.

Alford was sitting his his Chevrolet Impala at the drive-thru window when he was attacked, employees of the restaurant said shortly after the shooting.

“Based on their investigation, detectives believe Jacobs approached Alford with the intent of committing a robbery, which ultimately resulted in Alford being shot by Jacobs,” Long Beach police said in a written statement.

The killer fled and paramedics pronounced Alford dead at the scene, officials said.

Further details of the killing were not available.

Alford was a student at LBCC, where he also played on the football team.

His coach, Brett Peabody, described him at a vigil as a positive influence who mentored other young men. Friends said they couldn’t imagine why anyone would want to hurt Alford.

Jacobs had been behind bars due to a separate criminal case since Oct. 29, 2018, just over a month after the fatal shooting, booking record show.

He was arrested by deputies from the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department’s Century Station on suspicion of arson, burglary, assault by means likely to produce great bodily injury and resisting police by force, according to Los Angeles County Superior Court records. Trial in that case was scheduled to begin Nov. 22.

Detectives planned to present the murder case to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office next week, police said.

Bail for Jacobs was set at $2 million, records show.