Man Stabbed to Death in South El Monte

A man died after he was stabbed in a residential neighborhood in South El Monte on Friday afternoon, authorities said.

The killing took place about 5:40 p.m. in the 2500 block of Santa Anita Avenue, Deputy James Nagao of the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department Information Bureau said in a written statement.

The victim, described only as a man, was taken to a hospital where he succumbed to his injuries, the deputy said.

No further details, including a suspect description or motive, were available.

Anyone with information was urged to contact the Sheriff’s Homicide Bureau at 323-890-5500. Tips may also be submitted anonymously to L.A. Regional Crime Stoppers at 800-222-8477.