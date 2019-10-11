× More Than 20,000 SCE Customers in SoCal Without Power as Red Flag Warning Extended

More than 20,000 Southern California Edison customers are without power Friday as weather conditions created elevated risks for fire.

Four fires continue to burn in The San Fernando Valley and Riverside County Friday, but the agency is implementing public safety power shutoffs in an effort to prevent further issues.

Forecasters on Friday extended a red flag warning for the mountain and valley communities of Los Angeles and Ventura counties, according to the National Weather Service.

About 20,664 customers were affected as of noon Friday, according to SCE. The number went up since Thursday, when 12,900 customers were without power.

Here are the affected areas:

Kern County

Tehachapi

Unincorporated areas including Bird Springs, Horse Canyon, Loraine, Sand Canyon and Twin Oaks

Los Angeles County

Palmdale

Unincorporated communities of Agua Dulce and Acton, Boiling Point, White Heather

Unincorporated communities of Fern Ann Falls, Twin Lakes, Deer Lake Highlands, Chatsworth Lake Manor, Santa Susana Knolls

Riverside County

Unincorporated areas including Eden Hot Springs and Mountain Center near Idyllwild

San Bernardino County

Fontana

Rancho Cucamonga

Rialto

San Bernardino

Unincorporated communities of Lytle Creek

Unincorporated communities of Muscoy, Devore, Glen Helen Regional Park

Unincorporated communities of Etiwanda, Grapevine Canyon, San Sevain Flats

Unincorporated communities of Devils canyon, Serrano Village, Kendall

Ventura County

Camarillo

Fillmore

Santa Paula

Simi Valley

Unincorporated areas including Santa Susana Mount