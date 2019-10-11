Watch Live: Saddleridge Fire Continues to Burn Near Newhall Pass

Oscar-Nominated Actor Robert Forster Dies at 78

Posted 9:45 PM, October 11, 2019, by , Updated at 10:03PM, October 11, 2019
Actor Robert Forster attends the premiere of Showtime's "I'm Dying Up Here" at DGA Theater in Los Angeles on May 31, 2017. (Credit: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images)

Robert Forster, the handsome character actor who got a career resurgence and Oscar-nomination for playing bail bondsman Max Cherry in “Jackie Brown,” has died. He was 78.

Forster’s agent Julia Buchwald says he died Friday at home in Los Angeles of brain cancer.

A native of Rochester, New York, Forster made his film debut in the 1967 John Huston film “Reflections in a Golden Eye,” starred in the television series “Banyon” and in Haskell Wexler’s “Medium Cool.”

But it was Quentin Tarantino’s 1997 film “Jackie Brown” that put him back on the map. He’d lose the supporting actor Oscar that year to Robin Williams for “Good Will Hunting.”

Forster also appeared recently in the “Twin Peaks” revival and the “Breaking Bad” spinoff film “El Camino” which debuted on Netflix Friday.

